Man kills mom with baseball bat, claims he thought she was an intruder: prosecutor

CAMPTON HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- A Campton Hills man has been charged after prosecutors allege he beat his mother to death with a baseball bat after mistaking her for an intruder in March.

Thomas Summerwill, 21, has been charged with two felony counts of second degree murder in the beating death of his mother, 53-year-old Mary Summerwill, according to the Kane County State's Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors say Thomas awoke in his bedroom the morning of March 24 to what he believed was an intruder. He claims he grabbed a bat and began striking the person in the head in what he believed was self-defense, not realizing that the person was his mother.

Thomas Summerwill is a student at University of Wisconsin, who had just returned from a spring break trip to Europe who may have been jetlagged.

Prosecutors say Thomas' belief that he was acting in self-defense was unreasonable "because of his alcohol impairment." However, police have not released Thomas' blood alcohol level.

Mary Summerwill later died of her injuries.

Thomas Summerwill turned himself in to Campton Hills police Monday and appeared in Kane County bond court Tuesday, where his bond was set at $300,000.

He is due back in court May 23.

Investigators have looked at the case for nearly two months before filing charges. Some neighbors said they were shocked he was charged.

Most of the homes in the Summerwills' neighborhood now display green ribbons in Mary's memory, a show of support for a woman who was well-known and well-loved. Neighbors said that goes for her entire family, including Thomas.
