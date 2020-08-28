Lakeview garage collapse: Man pulled from rubble seriously injured, CFD says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6394005" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Firefighters freed a man whose legs were pinned in the rubble of a collapsed garage in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood Friday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Emergency crews rescued a man from a collapsed garage in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood Friday afternoon.The collapse happened at a residential property in the 3200-block of North Wilton Avenue. The circumstances surrounding the collapse were not immediately clear.Chopper 7HD was over the scene when a man was pulled from the rubble by emergency crews on a stretcher. A spokesman for the Chicago Fire Department said the man was taken to Illinois Masonic in serious to critical condition. His legs were pinned under the rubble in the collapse.There is a large emergency response at the scene. The collapse was extensive, leaving barely any structure behind, and it was not immediately clear if the garage was under construction or what condition it was in before the incident.