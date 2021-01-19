Armed gunman shot after fleeing traffic stop, firing at police officers

3 of offender’s guns recovered at scene. pic.twitter.com/jhuKTv3Mnu — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) January 19, 2021

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 29-year-old man was shot during a traffic stop altercation with police late Monday evening.Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle with three people at approximately 9:54 p.m. in the 3800-block of W. Polk, police said.During the stop the passenger in the front seat fled the car and began firing at officers, police said.Officers fired back and struck the passenger who was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital for treatment.His condition was not known Tuesday morning.Two officers were taken to an area hospital for observation and are in good condition.No officers were struck by gunfire, police said.Police said the man discarded three handguns during the pursuit which were all recovered.The driver and the second passenger also fled the scene.