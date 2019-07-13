Man stabbed to death on Red Line train, police say; trains bypassing station

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was stabbed to death on a CTA Red Line train Saturday, police said.Chicago police said officers were called to the platform in the 100 block of West Cermak Road at 2:53 p.m. when a 54-year-old man riding the southbound Red Line got into a verbal fight with someone else on the train who took out a knife and stabbed him.The man suffered deep cuts to his upper body and was pronounced dead on the platform, police said.Authorities did not provide any identifying information about the man.The person who stabbed the man fled from the train at the Cermak station and ran southbound on Wentworth Avenue, police said.Red Line train service was impacted as a result of the incident.Howard-bound Red Line trains were standing at the Cermak-Chinatown stop at about 3 p.m. due to police activity, the CTA said. Red Line trains resumed service with significant delays at 3:30 p.m. but were not stopping at the Cermak-Chinatown station as police continued their investigation. Shuttle bus service is available between Roosevelt and Sox-35th Street, according to the CTA.