Man wanted for series of armed robberies in Northwest Indiana

The FBI is searching for a man wanted in connection with a series of armed robberies in Northwest Indiana.Ryan Smith, 26, is suspected of robbing an Allied Cash Advance at 4802 Indianapolis Blvd. in East Chicago at knifepoint at about 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the FBI said.Smith is also suspected of robbing a Family Dollar at 130 W. Ridge Rd. in Griffin Indiana at 6:50 p.m. on Sunday. The FBI said he produced a note and placed a knife against an employee's stomach.On Monday, the FBI said Smith robbed a Boost Mobile at 2741 169th Street in Hammond, Ind. at 12:36 p.m. and then robbed Briar East Liquors, 3217 169th Street in Hammond at 11:31 p.m. In both robberies, the FBI said Smith produced a note and implied he had a firearm. In the robbery at Briar East Liquors, he was armed with a knife.Smith is described by the FBI as 5'11' and 192 pounds with black hair and brown eyes and is considered armed and dangerous.Anyone with information is asked to contact FBI's Merrillville Resident Agency Gang Response Investigative Team (GRIT) at 219.942.4900, or the FBI's Indianapolis office at 317.595.4000. The FBI says tips can be anonymous.