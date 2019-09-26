Man wanted for series of armed robberies in Northwest Indiana

Ryan Smith. (FBI)

The FBI is searching for a man wanted in connection with a series of armed robberies in Northwest Indiana.

Ryan Smith, 26, is suspected of robbing an Allied Cash Advance at 4802 Indianapolis Blvd. in East Chicago at knifepoint at about 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the FBI said.

Smith is also suspected of robbing a Family Dollar at 130 W. Ridge Rd. in Griffin Indiana at 6:50 p.m. on Sunday. The FBI said he produced a note and placed a knife against an employee's stomach.

On Monday, the FBI said Smith robbed a Boost Mobile at 2741 169th Street in Hammond, Ind. at 12:36 p.m. and then robbed Briar East Liquors, 3217 169th Street in Hammond at 11:31 p.m. In both robberies, the FBI said Smith produced a note and implied he had a firearm. In the robbery at Briar East Liquors, he was armed with a knife.

Smith is described by the FBI as 5'11' and 192 pounds with black hair and brown eyes and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FBI's Merrillville Resident Agency Gang Response Investigative Team (GRIT) at 219.942.4900, or the FBI's Indianapolis office at 317.595.4000. The FBI says tips can be anonymous.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east chicagohammondgriffithfbiarmed robbery
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows shooting of SW Side store clerk; Suspect in custody
Thursday final day for CTU strike authorization vote
Suburban bus driver warns of CBD use after failing drug test, losing job
Acting intel boss to speak; Democrats call complaint 'disturbing'
5 injured after stolen SUV crashes into tree, parked car in Chicago Lawn
NJ teacher accused of making 'offensive' comments about missing girl
With Cubs eliminated, it's officially time to figure out what went wrong
Show More
Harvey girl dies after being shot in head by stray bullet
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, pleasant Thursday
Travelers get 1-year warning to obtain REAL ID cards
Marshalls launches online store with designer discounts
Army warns of mass shooting threats linked to new 'Joker' film
More TOP STORIES News