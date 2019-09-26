Man who harassed woman in Puerto Rican flag T-shirt found guilty of hate crime, jury rules

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A jury found a man caught on camera harassing a woman wearing a Puerto Rican flag T-shirt at a Cook County forest preserve guilty of a hate crime on Wednesday.

Timothy Trybus, 62, faced two felony hate crime charges for the June 2018 incident at Caldwell Woods on Chicago's Far Northwest Side.

The Cook County State's Attorney confirmed that a jury found Trybus guilty of both counts. His bond was revoked and he'll be sentenced October 21.

Mia Irizarry said she started recording Trybus on her cellphone after he started harassing her about her shirt bearing the Puerto Rican flag on June 14, 2018.

RELATED: Man charged with hate crime for harassing woman in Puerto Rico flag shirt appears in court

Irizarry is heard telling Trybus that Puerto Rico is part of the United States as he approaches her multiple times.

As Trybus continued to harass her, other officers arrived and a female police officer finally stepped in on behalf of Irizarry.

RELATED: Forest preserve officer investigated for standing by as woman harassed for Puerto Rico flag shirt resigns
