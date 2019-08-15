GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A suspect with a criminal history has been charged in the murder of a young mother from Gary, Indiana.
The suspect, 38-year-old James McGhee from Gary, was taken into custody Wednesday evening in connection with the death and disappearance of Sidne-Nichole Buchanan.
Authorities said the 27-year-old was last seen with McGhee on July 27 at a concert in Tinley Park Buchanan had been missing for more than two weeks until a body was found Monday in the Thornton-Lansing Road Nature Preserve was identified to her hers.
McGhee's arrest comes a year after he pleaded guilty to felony intimidation related to allegations in 2017 that he beat and later kidnapped his then-pregnant girlfriend, who told authorities she miscarried three of her four quadruplets.
Under the plea agreement with Lake County, Indiana, prosecutors, McGhee was given a three year suspended sentence and placed on probation, which he was still under at the time of his arrest.
Joe Starnes is among the many mourning the loss of the Gary dance teacher and mother of two.
"She was an incredible, passionate person, incredible heart, incredible smile, infectious laugh," said Starnes, friend. "I'm just going to miss her a whole lot."
In a Facebook post, family members said she was, "full of ambition, altruism, passion and love. Sidne was a dynamic person. She cared deeply about her family and friends. Sidne was loved by many."
Man accused of murdering Gary woman Sidne-Nichole Buchanan has prior criminal history
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More