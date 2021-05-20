Man with rifle carjacks woman in Loop, violently attacks another on sidewalk, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Man carjacks woman, hits another with rifle in Loop, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man carjacked a woman with a rifle and then assaulted another woman walking in Chicago's Loop Thursday morning, police said.

Investigators said a man with a rifle approached a woman in her car in the 100-block of N. State Street around 9:45 a.m. and told her to get out of the vehicle and give him everything she had. The 30-year-old victim complied and the suspect fled in her vehicle.

Then, police said the same man approached a 19-year-old woman walking on the sidewalk near E. Washington and N. Wabash and punched her in the face with a closed fist and hit her in the head with his rifle.

The second female victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital with head injuries, police said. No information was immediately available on her condition. No other injuries were reported.

An ABC7 photographer captured video of the suspect's arrest Thursday morning. Police were seen collecting bullets that spilled out of a bag onto the street.

Area Three detectives are investigating. No charges have been filed.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

