CHICAGO (WLS) -- Prominent Chicago businesswoman Marilyn Miglin has died.According to her website, Miglin passed away on Monday surrounded by family.Miglin was the wife of real estate developer Lee Miglin, who was murdered in 1997 by serial killer Andrew Cunanan She gained her own notoriety as the longtime host of the Home Shopping Network and was the owner of a well-known Chicago cosmetics company.Miglin was 83 years old.