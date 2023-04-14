Markham police said Melody Townsend, charged in the 2017 death of daughter Ana Marie Townsend, will appear in bond court Friday.

Mother charged in 2017 death of baby in Markham to appear in court

MARKHAM, Ill. (WLS) -- A Markham mother charged in the 2017 death of her one-year-old daughter will appear in bond court Friday.

It was back in July of 2017, when the body of the infant was found following a fire in an abandoned home at 155th and Hamlin.

It was discovered the baby did not die as a result of the fire. . She was identified two years later through DNA tests.

Thursday afternoon, police announcing the arrest of Melody Townsend, the child's mother.

SEE MORE: Community demands justice 4 years after baby found dead in Markham house fire

Townsend, 40, has been charged with felony child endangerment and also concealing and aiding a fugitive. Others could be involved.