Mother charged in 2017 death of baby in Markham to appear in court

MARKHAM, Ill. (WLS) -- A Markham mother charged in the 2017 death of her one-year-old daughter will appear in bond court Friday.
It was back in July of 2017, when the body of the infant was found following a fire in an abandoned home at 155th and Hamlin.
It was discovered the baby did not die as a result of the fire. . She was identified two years later through DNA tests.
Thursday afternoon, police announcing the arrest of Melody Townsend, the child's mother.
SEE MORE: Community demands justice 4 years after baby found dead in Markham house fire
Townsend, 40, has been charged with felony child endangerment and also concealing and aiding a fugitive. Others could be involved.