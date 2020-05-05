Markham pit bull attack injures 3-year-old girl, grandmother on evening walk

MARKHAM, Ill. (WLS) -- A Sunday evening walk ended with a young girl and her grandmother injured when they were attacked by a pit bull in south suburban Markham."I saw a dog when we got to the corner, a dog coming out of the house," said Gloria McIntosh, victim. "I think the little kid opened the door, I'm not really sure."McIntosh said around 6:30 p.m. her granddaughter Melanie asked to go out for a walk. They had barely reached the corner when the dog came after them."This pit bull ran up to me and he was trying to grab the baby. So I grabbed her and picked her up and put her over my head. He was jumping, trying to grab her by the legs. He scratched her arms," McIntosh said. "The dog grabbed me by the leg, bit me a couple of times. I fell to the ground. I fell to the ground and was covering her."McIntosh said within moments others came to their aid, restraining the dog and helping her to her feet before calling 911."Police did ask the people did the dog have rabies shots and they said yeah, but I was just surprise they didn't move the dog," she said.McIntosh said Animal Care and Control did not come take the dog away."No. Because I next day I had to call police and ask them, what happens if a kid is walking down the street and that dog get outs?" McIntosh said.ABC7 Eyewitness News reached out to Markham police to find out whether Animal Care and Rabies Control has been informed about the incident. Shortly before 5 p.m., Animal Care and Rabies Control said they had received notification from the Markham Police Department and are waiting for a "bite report" before deciding on further action