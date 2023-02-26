A pedestrian was killed in a I-294 crash involving a FedEx truck near Central Road in Glenview, Illinois State Police said.

Des Plaines woman ID'd after fatally struck by car, FedEx truck in Glenview; suspect in custody

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- The woman killed in a hit-and-run on the Tri-State Tollway early Saturday morning has been identified.

Colette Smith, 31, from Des Plaines, was fatally struck before 1 a.m. on Interstate 294 near Central Road in north suburban Glenview, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Smith was struck by a white passenger vehicle and a FedEx truck, and was found on the side of the road, according to police.

The white passenger vehicle fled the scene, but police later located it and placed its driver in custody.

FedEx released a statement about the crash, saying, "our thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved in this tragic accident. We are cooperating fully with investigating authorities."

State police are investigating the incident and did not immediately provide further information about the crash.