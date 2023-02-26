WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
hit and run

Des Plaines woman ID'd after fatally struck by car, FedEx truck in Glenview; suspect in custody

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, February 26, 2023 9:41PM
Suspect in custody after deadly hit-and-run crash on I-294: police
EMBED <>More Videos

A pedestrian was killed in a I-294 crash involving a FedEx truck near Central Road in Glenview, Illinois State Police said.

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- The woman killed in a hit-and-run on the Tri-State Tollway early Saturday morning has been identified.

Colette Smith, 31, from Des Plaines, was fatally struck before 1 a.m. on Interstate 294 near Central Road in north suburban Glenview, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Smith was struck by a white passenger vehicle and a FedEx truck, and was found on the side of the road, according to police.

The white passenger vehicle fled the scene, but police later located it and placed its driver in custody.

SEE ALSO | Driver saved moments before train collides with truck stuck on tracks | VIDEO

FedEx released a statement about the crash, saying, "our thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved in this tragic accident. We are cooperating fully with investigating authorities."

State police are investigating the incident and did not immediately provide further information about the crash.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW