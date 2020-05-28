face mask

Wearing a face mask uncomfortable in summer heat? Tips for keeping cool during COVID-19

LOS ANGELES -- With temperatures rising, wearing a face mask is more than just an inconvenience -- it can feel downright miserable.

Dr. Anne Rimoin, an infectious disease professor at UCLA, said wearing a mask in the heat can be uncomfortable, but it is not impossible. Rimoin offered some tips for making the experience more manageable.

"You want to wear a mask that is light in color because dark colors will get hotter, faster, [drawing] the sun to you," she said.

To illustrate this, "Good Morning America's" Becky Worley recorded the temperature difference between a light-colored mask and a dark-colored mask on a 78-degree day. Her remote thermometer recorded 105 degrees for a black mask and 94 degrees for a light blue surgical mask.

Rimoin also said to make sure your mask isn't too tight. The covering should have a tight seal around the edge, but there should be room between your mouth and the mask to allow airflow.

RELATED: DIY Face Mask without sewing


Experts say cotton masks may be the most comfortable because they absorb sweat. When leaving the house, take a few extra face coverings to avoid skin irritation from wearing a mask too long.

Anyone worried about wearing a mask in the heat should limit the time they spend in outdoor spaces where masks are needed, Rimoin said.

"Making sure that you have something that is comfortable to you will make a very big difference," she said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises Americans to wear cloth face coverings in public, especially those in areas with significant community-based transmission of the novel coronavirus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessface maskcoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FACE MASK
Suburban businesses get ready to reopen Friday
Mayor Lightfoot to provide Chicago reopening update Thursday
What does 'mask shaming' say about human nature?
Suburban businesses to reopen as those across street in Chicago cannot
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Violent protests rock Minneapolis for 2nd straight night
George Floyd: Victim in police encounter had started new life
Illinois COVID-19 cases top 114K with over 5K deaths
Chicago woman describes COVID-19 recovery after getting Remdesivir
Mayor Lightfoot to provide Chicago reopening update Thursday
Restore Illinois: 5-phase reopening plan by Gov. Pritzker splits IL into 4 regions
Suburban businesses get ready to reopen Friday
Show More
Robbins police officer returns to duty after being on ventilator in COVID-19 battle
Doctors sue to block FDA abortion pill rule during pandemic
Aurora pop-up food pantry feeds hundreds
Girl, 3, killed, family members hurt in crash; 1 arrested
Six Flags visitors can expect changes when park reopens
More TOP STORIES News