Chicago mass shooting: Teen is 3rd charged after 9 shot, 2 fatally, outside McDonald's, CPD says

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Teen is 3rd charged in Near North Side McDonald's mass shooting: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A third person is now facing charges after a deadly mass shooting outside a McDonald's on Chicago's Near North Side.

Chicago police say the 17-year-old turned himself in on Thursday. He is facing a felony gun charge.

Two Chicago men, 21-year-old Jaylun Sanders and 20-year-old Kameron Abram, were also charged after the mass shooting that left nine people shot, killing two of them.

The shooting happened outside the McDonalds in the 800-block of North State Street in May, according to Chicago police.

Family identified one of the victims killed as 30-year-old Antonio Wade. They said he apparently got into an argument with a woman there, which quickly escalated.

"My kids are two and three years old, and he built this bond with my kids," said Wade's girlfriend, Enyrah Murry. "Like, whenever he wouldn't be here my daughter still wakes up and looks for him all around the house. What am I supposed to do now?"

Murry said the fight began when Wade apparently said something to a woman he knew from hanging out in front of the fast food restaurant.

"He exchanged words with a female and they had an altercation," she said. "Then, she went and got males and they came back."

Cell phone video from a neighbor in a nearby high-rise captured the chaotic fight which turned into a mass shooting.

Parnelius Saunders is still alive after the mass shooting, but was shot nine times, his mother said.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown gives an update on a mass shooting that left nine people shot, two fatally.



He was taken to Stroger Hospital where his condition was stabilized.

Kimberly Saunders said they live in the area and she walked over to the scene after hearing the shots. She found her son on the sidewalk, bleeding.

"And I walked up and my baby was there shot," she recalled. "So I took my shirt off and I was naked, and I was holding his wound and I was looking at the other two men."

She said one of the officers at the scene stopped to help her.

"He showed me how to cut his shirt off, how to wrap it up, so officer, I would love to see you because I know I was telling you I was scared and you helped me," she said.

Shaun Davis, 29, said he was inside the McDonald's when people started fighting outside.

A man who was shot twice outside of a Chicago McDonald's recounts mass shooting and losing two friends.



"It escalated quickly to where some guy popped out with a gun," Davis said. "My guys tried to grab the gun, but in the midst of them grabbing the gun, it slipped my way and a shot popped out."

Davis said he was shot twice. Once on his side and once in the leg. He was taken in an ambulance to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Business owners in the area said they want to see more done about the McDonald's and the activity it attracts. A sign placed on the McDonald's front door said it has been deemed dangerous and hazardous, and will be closed until further notice.

Sanders has been charged with two felony counts of first degree murder, as well as seven counts of first degree attempted murder, according to police.

Both Sanders and Abram have also been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon without a FOID card.

