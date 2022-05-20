Chicago mass shooting victim ID'd; was father of 2 with twins on way, family says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of the two people killed in the mass shooting at State and Chicago Thursday night was a father of two, with twins on the way, his family said.Nine people were shot, two of them fatally, outside the McDonalds in the 800-block of North State Street Thursday night.Family identified one of the victims killed as 30-year-old Antonio Wade. They said he apparently got into an argument with a woman there, which quickly escalated."My kids are two and three years old, and he built this bond with my kids," said Enyrah Murry, girlfriend. "Like, whenever he wouldn't be here my daughter still wakes up and looks for him all around the house. What am I supposed to do now?"A family member who didn't want to be identified returned to the scene to hang balloons in the spot she said her uncle was killed."He got two kids on the way who's not going to know their dad because somebody took that from them," she said."If my kids could understand, they would be just as heartbroken as me," Murry said.Murry said the fight began when Wade apparently said something to a woman he knew from hanging out in front of the fast food restaurant."He exchanged words with a female and they had an altercation," she said. "Then, she went and got males and they came back."Cell phone video from a neighbor in a nearby high-rise captured the chaotic fight which turned into a mass shooting."You're not hurting him, you're hurting us," Wade's niece said. "He's gone! Once you're gone you don't feel nothing. It's the family that's hurt!"Business owners in the area said they want to see more done about the McDonald's and the activity it attracts. A sign placed on the McDonald's front door said it has been deemed dangerous and hazardous, and will be closed until further notice.