10 shot, 2 fatally, at State and Chicago on Near North Side, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ten people were shot, two fatally, in a shooting outside a McDonald's on the Near North Side Thursday night, Chicago police said.Police said the shooting took place at about 10:41 p.m. in the 800-block of North State Street.Authorities have not released information on the identities of the two people killed. Details on the conditions of the eight people wounded have not been released."We walked across the street to the store and next thing we know, people started shooting and everybody just got hit," Deonna Jackson, witness said. "My first instict was just run because I have been hit before."A suspect was taken into custody and a gun was recovered from the scene, police said.Further information on the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available.