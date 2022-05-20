chicago shooting

10 shot, 2 fatally, at State and Chicago on Near North Side, CPD says

By Stephanie Wade
EMBED <>More Videos

10 shot, 2 fatally, at State and Chicago on Near North Side, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ten people were shot, two fatally, in a shooting outside a McDonald's on the Near North Side Thursday night, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting took place at about 10:41 p.m. in the 800-block of North State Street.

Authorities have not released information on the identities of the two people killed. Details on the conditions of the eight people wounded have not been released.

"We walked across the street to the store and next thing we know, people started shooting and everybody just got hit," Deonna Jackson, witness said. "My first instict was just run because I have been hit before."

A suspect was taken into custody and a gun was recovered from the scene, police said.

Further information on the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7Chicago.com and ABC7 Eyewitness News in the morning for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagonear north sidechicago shootingchicago crimemass shootingchicago violence
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
5 shot, 1 fatally, at State and Chicago, police say
Boy, 17, shot and killed in vehicle in West Pullman, CPD says
Man, 63, shot outside South Side gas station, CPD says
Man, 19, charged in Lincoln Park Chicago shooting, robbery
TOP STORIES
13-year-old carjacking suspect critically injured in police shooting
Marine veteran seriously injured in Irving Park hit-and-run
Could remains in shrinking Lake Mead be tied to Chicago mob?
Man dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan
Oakbrook Terrace fights back after red light camera permit revoked
911 dispatcher who took Buffalo shooting call put on leave
Chicago Weather: Hot with showers, storms Friday
Show More
AREAA Chicago celebrates Asian Pacific American Heritage Month
WI man eats Big Mac every day for 50 years
Chicago 'two-faced' on acknowledging police abuse, filing claims
IL fuel retailers sue over requirement to post about gas tax freeze
Markham police investigating how elderly woman ended up in vacant home
More TOP STORIES News