3 Chicago area high school teams named finalists in international math competition

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three high school teams from the Chicago area have advanced to the finals of a prestigious international math competition.Two teams from Adlai E Stevenson High School in Lincolnwood and one group from New Trier Township High School participated in the online M3 Challenge competition. They all had to submit solutions to the question of whether remote work is a fad or the future.The students had to use mathematical modeling to answer the question of whether the shift to remote work will last, and to what extent? A total of 612 teams submitted papers; other than the three Chicago area teams, the remaining finalist teams are from Osprey, Fla.; Lincroft, N.J.' Watford, England; and Huntsville, Ala.Winning teams will be awarded a share of $100,000 in scholarships. The champion team will receive $20,000.