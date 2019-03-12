Matteson man killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash

MATTESON, Ill. -- One of the 157 people killed Sunday when an Ethiopian Airlines plane crashed outside Addis Ababa was from south suburban Matteson.
Antione Lewis's family confirmed that he was killed in the crash in Ethiopia. They said was in the east African nation doing missionary work.
The plane went down in clear weather shortly after takeoff Sunday. Investigators found the jetliner's two flight recorders at the crash site outside the capital.
An airline official, however, said one of the recorders was partially damaged and "we will see what we can retrieve from it." The official spoke on condition of anonymity for lack of authorization to speak to the media.
A witness to the crash told The Associated Press that smoke was coming from the back of the plane before it hit the ground.
"Before falling down, the plane rotated two times in the air, and it had some smoke coming from the back then, it hit the ground and exploded," Tamrat Abera said. "When the villagers and I arrived at the site, there was nothing except some burning and flesh."
Ethiopian authorities are leading the investigation into the crash, assisted by the U.S., Kenya and others.
The mayor of Matteson was seen at the Lewis family's home Monday night. The exact nature of the missionary work Lewis was doing at the time of his death was not clear.
The crash was similar to that of a Lion Air jet of the same model in Indonesian seas last year, killing 189 people. The crash was likely to renew questions about the 737 Max 8, the newest version of Boeing's single-aisle airliner, which was first introduced in 1967 and has become the world's most common passenger jet.
Safety experts cautioned against drawing too many comparisons between the two crashes until more is known. Besides the groundings by airlines in Ethiopia, China and Indonesia, Aeromexico, Caribbean carrier Cayman Airways, Comair in South Africa and Royal Air Maroc in Morocco temporarily grounded their Max 8s.
WLS-TV contributed to this report
