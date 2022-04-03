Maxwell Street Market reopens with live music, food on Chicago's Near West Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Maxwell Street Market opens for the season on Sunday.For 110 years, locals have been able to find a little bit of everything at the market.The Maxwell Street Market is one of the city's great traditions, shining a light on just how authentic and creative Chicago is.All day, you can catch some of the best street food in Chicago, live music, a unique mix of handmade crafts and much more for a day of family fun.The opening will go on from 9:00 a.m. 3:00 p.m. Sunday, and it's an even more critical for these vendors this year after dealing with the ups and downs of the COVID-19 pandemic.