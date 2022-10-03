WATCH LIVE

Mayor Lori Lightfoot to deliver Chicago budget address without property tax hike

24 minutes ago
Mayor Lightfoot will present her city budget proposal to the City Council Monday, and it won't include a property tax increase.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will deliver her budget address Monday in a special session of the City Council.

The city budget was going to include a 2.5% property tax hike, but in a recent announcement, Mayor Lightfoot said she won't be asking for one.

She plans to make that announcement in a special City Council meeting. Back in August- the mayor said a property tax hike was necessary because of the surging cost of inflation. But in a statement released last week, she said the city's revenues are exceeding estimates, so a tax hike is not needed right now.

The mayor is running for re-election, and those running against her say this is just a calculated election-year stunt.

The special City Council meeting takes place at 10 a.m.

