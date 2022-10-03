Mayor Lori Lightfoot to deliver Chicago budget address without property tax hike

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will deliver her budget address Monday in a special session of the City Council.
The city budget was going to include a 2.5% property tax hike, but in a recent announcement, Mayor Lightfoot said she won't be asking for one.
She plans to make that announcement in a special City Council meeting. Back in August- the mayor said a property tax hike was necessary because of the surging cost of inflation. But in a statement released last week, she said the city's revenues are exceeding estimates, so a tax hike is not needed right now.
The mayor is running for re-election, and those running against her say this is just a calculated election-year stunt.
The special City Council meeting takes place at 10 a.m.