Mayor Lori Lightfoot outlines 'Our City, Our Safety' plan

By Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other city leaders outlined their summer safety plan Thursday ahead of Memorial Day Weekend, when the city often sees a spike in violence.

Mayor Lightfoot announced the "Our City, Our Safety" plan. Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson and community leaders joined the mayor to discuss more than 100 youth programs, activities, and community events that will take place over Memorial Day Weekend.

The options give kids something to do, which keeps them busy and out of trouble.

The mayor's plan of action focuses on the trouble spots across the city, where both the Chicago police and the city plan to increase visibility.

"We recognize we've got to people, go to neighborhoods and provide supports to community, not just with law enforcement, but also with the love and support that we can bring as a city agency," Lightfoot said.

Lightfoot has made it clear that Chicago's challenges will not be solved overnight and needs every city agency to be on the same page.

Chicago police will have a special CTA Patrol unit. Forty officers will be assigned to city buses and trains, monitoring activity and large groups and more than 1,200 officers will be on the streets citywide this weekend.

Areas like the lakeshore will have a heavy police presence.
