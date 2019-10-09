McHenry deputy parks disciplined after parking in handicap spot outside Chipotle

MCHENRY, Ill. (WLS) -- The McHenry County Sheriff's Office said a deputy who was photographed parked in a handicap spot is now subject to disciplinary action.

The sheriff's office launched an internal investigation after a local deputy's squad car was spotted in the handicap spot outside a Chipotle restaurant in McHenry. A resident took photos of the car and posted them to social media.

Monday night the McHenry County Sheriff's Office released a statement, saying in part, "This is unacceptable behavior that is against our policy and procedures, unless responding to a call."

Tuesday they said the deputy in question will have to attend sensitivity training, and was given a parking citation along with internal disciplinary action.
