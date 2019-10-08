McHenry deputy parks in handicap spot outside Chipotle, internal investigation launched

MCHENRY, Ill. (WLS) -- The McHenry County Sheriff's Office has launched an internal investigation after a local deputy's squad car was spotted in a parking spot for the disabled.

A resident took photos of the car in the handicap spot outside a Chipotle restaurant in McHenry.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office released a statement, saying, "We were just made aware of the photos involving one of our squads being parked in a handicapped spot. This is unacceptable behavior that is against our policy and procedures, unless responding to a call. An internal investigation will be conducted and appropriate disciplinary actions will be taken."
