Mega Millions winning numbers drawing yields $1M winner in Illinois; lottery jackpot at $480M

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown again after no one won the top prize in Monday's winning numbers drawing.

However, a lottery ticket matching five numbers worth $1 million was sold in Illinois.

Monday's drawing had a top prize of $440 million. The jackpot for Friday's drawing now stands at $480 million with a cash option of $276 million.

The winning numbers drawn Monday were: 4, 7, 10, 45, 64 and Mega Ball 12.

The biggest all-time Mega Millions jackpot was a $1.537 billion prize in 2018.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302.6 million.
