Metra accident: Man dies after crash involving SouthWest Service train, car on Southwest Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has died after a crash involving a car and a Metra train that seriously injured three other people last Wednesday in Chicago's Scottsdale neighborhood.

The crash occurred at 87th Street and Pulaski Road at about 7:30 p.m. as a SouthWest Service train hit a car, which then hit a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on Friday. He has been identified as 19-year-old Christopher Davis of Homewood.

Three people in the car were seriously injured.

RELATED: Video shows moments before SouthWest Service train hits car, injuring 4 on Southwest Side
EMBED More News Videos

New surveillance video shows the moments before a Metra train struck a car in Chicago's Scottsdale neighborhood Wednesday.



Surveillance video shows the moments leading up to the crash. The video shows the crossing gate go down right on the car's trunk. The driver appears to put the car in reverse and then back in drive as the train heads toward the intersection.

Metra released a statement Thursday night, saying, "Safety is always Metra's highest priority. This crossing is equipped with several warning devices, including lights, bells and quad gates, and we know those warning devices activated last night. We also know the engineer sounded his horn at the crossing as required. The incident remains under investigation."

Attorney Ben Crane said he put up the camera that captured Wednesday's crash several months ago.

"We were essentially collecting evidence to prove that this no man's land they have created here by the way they're operating this crossing is super dangerous," Crane said.

Crane filed a lawsuit last year against Metra in connection to a 2015 crash involving a train and car that killed two people.

A Metra spokesperson told ABC7 that they do not comment on pending litigation in general.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scottsdalechicagorailroad crossingstrain accidenttrain crashmetra
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News