Metra accident: Video shows moments before SouthWest Service train hits car, injuring 4 on Southwest Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Metra crash involving a Southwest Service train and a car sent four people to the hospital with critical injuries in Chicago's Scottsdale neighborhood Wednesday evening.Surveillance video shared exclusively with ABC7 appears to show the moments before the car collided with the train. The video shows the crossing gate go down right on the car's trunk.The crash occurred at about 7:30 p.m. near 87th Street and Pulaski Road, authorities said. A Metra spokesperson said a train that was headed to Orland Park crashed into a vehicle on the tracks and then the vehicle apparently struck a person on foot nearby.Metra said two people are hospitalized in critical condition and two others are in serious condition.SouthWest Service ran as normal during the commute Thursday morning. The crash remains under investigation by Metra police.Metra says according to witnesses and the train engineer, the car's driver disregarded lights and gates at the intersection.In 2015, a crash at the same intersection killed two people and seriously injured four others after a car collided with a Metra train. Attorney Ben Crane has filed a lawsuit on behalf of those victims.Metra is one of the defendants accused of wrongful death and negligence. Crane said the traffic signals and warning devices at the intersection are not effective.A Metra spokesperson told ABC7 in general they do not comment on pending litigation.