armed robbery

Metra conductor robbed at gunpoint in Van Buren Street station in Chicago; 1 in custody

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

1 arrested after Metra conductor robbed at gunpoint at Chicago station

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Metra police arrested a suspect after a conductor was robbed at the Van Buren Street station in Chicago.

Police said shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday a Metra Electric Line train pulled into the downtown station. After it stopped the suspect, who was a passenger on the train, pulled out a black semi-automatic handgun and announced a robbery, according to police.

The suspect stole the conductor's cash and fled on foot into the station. Police said the suspect originally boarded the train at the 147th Street station in Harvey.

Thursday morning, Metra police said that a susepct was arrested in Calumet City and charges are pending.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopharveychicago crimemetrasurveillance cameraarmed robbery
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARMED ROBBERY
Metra conductor robbed at gunpoint at Chicago station
Car stolen in WI hit by train in Zion; manhunt underway: police
Chicago police warn of string of Englewood robberies
Soda bottle helps lead to arrest in cab driver's murder
TOP STORIES
Winter storm to bring heavy rain, ice before dumping inches of snow
Missing woman found dead in Lindenhurst after boyfriend dies in crash
Girl who vanished in 2019 found alive in hidden room under staircase
Bruce Lee sentenced to 1.5 years in prison for Chicago White Sox ti...
Latest Illinois school mask mandate ruling sparks more confusion
CPD lieutenant sues UIC Law claiming discrimination against white cops
Missing Antioch man's body found, officials say
Show More
Some Russian troops moved to firing positions near Ukraine: Sources
Link card fraud? Local women say their grocery benefits were hacked
Business owners frustrated by lack of Chicago plan to lift mandates
Fast Track restaurant closing after more than 30 years
Chicago Weather: Warm with rain late Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News