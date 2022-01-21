Metra crash: Rock Island train hits car in Morgan Park; 1 hurt

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was injured and Metra and traffic delays were expected after a train struck a vehicle in Morgan Park Friday morning.Rock Island train No. 404 hit a vehicle sometime before 6:45 a.m., Metra said in a tweet.A Metra spokesman said the driver of the car suffered non-life threatening injuries in the incident. He was taken to a local hospital to be checked out.The commuter rail warned of extensive delays after the crash, and some inbound and outbound trains were expected to operate on the Beverly Branch while the incident was cleaned up and investigated.Traffic was also affected, as 111th Street was blocked by the train.