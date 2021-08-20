train crash

Metra BNSF train hits pedestrian in Berwyn, causing cancelations, extensive delays

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Train hits pedestrian in Berwyn, causing Metra rail delays

BERWYN, Ill. (WLS) -- An inbound Metra BNSF train hit a pedestrian in Berwyn, causing extensive delays and 15 cancelations on the commuter rail line Friday morning.

Train No. 1208 hit a pedestrian near Harlem Avenue about 6:30 a.m., Metra said. Inbound and outbound trains were stopped after the crash.

Train numbers 1205, 1207, 1209, 1211, 1213, 1215, 1219, 1220, 1226, 1232, 1234, 1236, 1238, 1246 and 1248 will not operate Friday because of the incident.

Just before 6:50 a.m., Metra said "At this time, there is very limited service between Berwyn and Chicago."

RELATED: Metra UP-NW train strikes rideshare vehicle in Norwood Park taking teen to grad party, friends say

Once trains start moving again, commuters will be able to board other inbound and outbound trains, Metra said.

No information about the pedestrian was immediately available.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
berwyntrain accidenttrain crashmetracommutingcrash
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAIN CRASH
Metra crash in Norwood Park leaves 1 dead
Metra UP-NW train strikes rideshare vehicle taking teen to grad party
Metra train fatally strikes pedestrian in Libertyville
Railroad crossing safety calls heightened after 6 killed in 2 crashes
TOP STORIES
3 killed in wrong-way I-55 crash on SW Side
Chicago indoor mask mandate takes effect
End of Watch: Fallen Chicago Police Officer Ella French laid to rest
Englewood shooting on Red Line kills 1: CPD
3 suburban schools lose recognition over mask rules
Nabisco workers walk out in Chicago strike, joining others across US
Police, supporters from around the country attend officer's funeral
Show More
Babysitter arrested after missing IN baby found dead in woods
Blue Angels return this weekend for reimagined Air and Water Show
Sick COVID patients lie on floor at antibody treatment site in Florida
Afghans who helped US military plea for escape from Taliban
Chicago Weather: Humid, mainly dry Friday
More TOP STORIES News