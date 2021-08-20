Metra BNSF train hits pedestrian in Berwyn, causing cancelations, extensive delays

BERWYN, Ill. (WLS) -- An inbound Metra BNSF train hit a pedestrian in Berwyn, causing extensive delays and 15 cancelations on the commuter rail line Friday morning.Train No. 1208 hit a pedestrian near Harlem Avenue about 6:30 a.m., Metra said. Inbound and outbound trains were stopped after the crash.Train numbers 1205, 1207, 1209, 1211, 1213, 1215, 1219, 1220, 1226, 1232, 1234, 1236, 1238, 1246 and 1248 will not operate Friday because of the incident.Just before 6:50 a.m., Metra said "At this time, there is very limited service between Berwyn and Chicago."Once trains start moving again, commuters will be able to board other inbound and outbound trains, Metra said.No information about the pedestrian was immediately available.