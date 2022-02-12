2 Metra crew members hurt after train hits car in South Shore, Chicago Fire Dept. says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were hospitalized following a Metra train crash in the city's South Shore neighborhood, according to the Chicago Fire Department.The #8310 train struck a vehicle just after 9:30 a.m. near 76th and Exchange, according to Metra.Metra officials said it's believed that no one was in the car at the time of the crash.Two Metra crew members were taken to Trinity Hospital in good condition.Metra police is investigating the incident.