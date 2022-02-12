train accident

2 Metra crew members hurt after train hits car in South Shore, Chicago Fire Dept. says

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

Two Metra crew members were hurt after a train hit a car on Exchange in the South Shore neighborhood Saturday morning, the Chicago Fire Dept. said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were hospitalized following a Metra train crash in the city's South Shore neighborhood, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The #8310 train struck a vehicle just after 9:30 a.m. near 76th and Exchange, according to Metra.

Metra officials said it's believed that no one was in the car at the time of the crash.

SEE ALSO: 4, including 3 kids, injured after driver hits Chicago Fire Department vehicle on South Side: police

Two Metra crew members were taken to Trinity Hospital in good condition.

Metra police is investigating the incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south shorechicagotrain accidentcar accidenttrain crashmetraaccident
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAIN ACCIDENT
Train hits, kills pedestrian in Berwyn, causing Metra rail delays
Metra train fatally strikes pedestrian in Libertyville
Railroad crossing safety calls heightened after 6 killed in 2 crashes
Woman, girl ID'd in Beverly Metra train crash, killing 3
TOP STORIES
Wiener's Circle offering reward for arrest of man who smashed window
Antioch man still missing weeks after Libertyville crash
Woman pistol-whipped by carjacker in Lakeview, police say
Walmart drops mask mandate for vaccinated employees
Don't panic if you got a scary IRS notice
Mayor Lightfoot reveals ideas to keep Bears from leaving Chicago
Stolen backhoe used to smash open ATM in Rogers Park
Show More
Bieber wows A-list crowd at pre-Super Bowl 'Homecoming'
Woman speaks out after surviving hostage situation thanks to Wordle
Canada border blockade clearing peacefully as police move in
Chicago Auto Show opening day commences
Chicago Weather: Sunny, cold Saturday
More TOP STORIES News