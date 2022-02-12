car crash

4, including 3 kids, injured after driver hits Chicago Fire Department vehicle on South Side: police

Driver in critical condition, police say
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people, including 3 children, have been hurt in a crash on the city's South Side.

Police said they were all in the same vehicle when a 22-year-old female driver hit a parked Chicago Fire Department vehicle at East 79th Street and Michigan Avenue.

The children were taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition. The driver was at the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

Police did not provide further information about the incident.
