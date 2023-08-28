Metra Rock Island Line train derails in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Metra Rock Island train car derailed in Chicago Monday morning.

The derailment occurred near 13th Street. Metra said all of the cars remained upright, but the first car behind the locomotive derailed.

The train was carrying about 600 passengers and Metra is working to get the passengers evacuated before getting the train car back on the rails.

Metra says Rock Island passengers are getting off trains at 35th Street and the CTA will honor Metra tickets on the Red Line at 35th Street.