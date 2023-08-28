WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Metra Rock Island Line train derails in Chicago

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, August 28, 2023 2:50PM
Metra Rock Island Line train derails in Chicago
EMBED <>More Videos

A Metra Rock Island train derailed in Chicago Monday morning, Metra said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Metra Rock Island train car derailed in Chicago Monday morning.

The derailment occurred near 13th Street. Metra said all of the cars remained upright, but the first car behind the locomotive derailed.

The train was carrying about 600 passengers and Metra is working to get the passengers evacuated before getting the train car back on the rails.

Metra says Rock Island passengers are getting off trains at 35th Street and the CTA will honor Metra tickets on the Red Line at 35th Street.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW