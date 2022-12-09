Michelle Obama talks about her new book, Richard Roeper decides which movies are worth your money

ABC7's Val Warner sat down for an exclusive interview with former First Lady Michelle Obama.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on Windy City Weekend, Ryan was out of town, but Val wasn't feeling lonely.

She sat down for an exclusive interview with former First Lady Michelle Obama. They caught up and talked about Obama's newest book, "The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times."

Spend or save?

"Empire of Light" - SAVE

Oscar Winner Olivia Coleman stars in the period piece, "Empire of Light," which is about a romance that begins in an English seaside town.

"Spoiler Alert" - SPEND

"Spoiler Alert" is a rom-com based on a true story. Starring Jim Parsons, it's about a writer whose world is turned upside down when his partner is diagnosed with terminal cancer.

"The Mean One" - SAVE

"The Mean One" is a true horror take on the classic "How The Grinch Stole Christmas" by Dr. Suess.

"2nd Chance" - SPEND

"2nd Chance" is a documentary about the man who invented the concealable bulletproof vest... by shooting himself almost 200 times.

Disney ultimate holiday shopping spree

