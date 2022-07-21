michelle obama

Former First Lady Michelle Obama announces new book 'The Light We Carry'

Former First Lady Michelle Obama has a new book coming out this fall.

She made the announcement on Twitter Thursday, saying she's been "thinking about how to stay centered in a world filled with so much uncertainty."



With the pandemic, the January 6 attack on the capitol, and what she calls a "rising tide of hate and bigotry and intolerance," Obama says she's felt out of balance, vulnerable, and afraid.

Which is why she wants people to use this book as a sort of tool box.

She says it's filled with some of her perspectives on things along with ways she's stayed centered over the years.

"The Light We Carry" will be released November 15.

Her first book, "Becoming" sold more than 17-million copies worldwide when it was released in 2018.
