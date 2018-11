EMBED >More News Videos Michelle Obama talked to WCL ahead of her "Becoming" book release. Part 2.

WCL's Val Warner interviewed former first lady Michelle Obama at her alma mater Whitney Young Magnet High School in Chicago - her only Chicago TV interview. Obama's new book, "Becoming," was released Tuesday.She reflected on her historic journey from the South Side to the White House, ultimately "Becoming" a role model for millions.For Michelle Lavaughn Robinson, "Becoming" more wasn't always easy. But something her parents did unleashed a young girl determined to find her voice, and value.From first lady to mom-in-chief, Michelle Obama is spilled secrets on how she balanced work and family in public and in private. Plus, what her husband really says about her new book.