Bodycam video released in Michigan City police encounter that left man seriously injured

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WLS) -- Police in Michigan City, Indiana, just released bodycam video of an incident involving officers and a man who is now seriously injured.Police said it all started Tuesday because the man matched the description of someone involved in a suspicious vehicle report.However, his family doesn't believe it.The family of 26-year-old Tahir Kelly said his injuries are too severe for them to believe what police tell them happened.That bodycam video was released Thursday afternoon. It comes from a single camera and depicts what Michigan City Police said is the entire interaction between their officers and Tahir Kelly until he was loaded into the ambulance. They said its content shows the extent of their actions and justifies the means used.Now, Kelly's family is insisting the entire episode should never have happened.Whether it was justified use of force or not depends on who you ask.Michigan City police bodycam video shows an interaction between themselves and Kelly, which took place on April 5.In it, we see officers stop Kelly as they are searching for what they said was a suspicious vehicle chasing two men on foot, indicating one of the two men might be armed. In the moments that follow, police said Kelly gave them varying names before running off as they tried to place him into custody.The officer wearing the camera can be heard asking Kelly his name. After Kelly gave a response, the officer then briefly goes back to his squad car before returning to question Kelly more."What's your real name," the officer asks again.Kelly is then seen running away from officers who then deploy a taser and Kelly falls to the ground.His family, however, insists there is more to it, releasing a graphic hospital photo showing the severity of Kelly's facial injuries."If you're tased and you fall. How do you get scrapes? How is the whole side of your face scraped," asked Kelly's mother, Derris Baylor. "All his teeth are up and he has to get them out. And we was told they may have to take him to Indianapolis to get surgery because his face is fractured."Kelly's family was shown the bodycam video Wednesday. Baylor said she closed her eyes before her son was tased, unwilling to see what happened next.The family also did not address the police department's claim that they recovered a weapon from Kelly, which is also shown in the video and which police said Kelly did not have a permit to carry.Kelly's family is now insisting he was not the person police were looking for and should not have been stopped to begin with."Two different individuals share with the officer who tased Tahir that Tahir wasn't the person they were looking for and yet he got tased," said Cannon Lambert, an attorney with Karchmar & Lambert, P.C.In a statement released Thursday afternoon by police, along with the bodycam video, they make it clear they believe the matter to be settled."Additional information pertaining to this incident will not be released at this time in order to protect the integrity of this ongoing investigation," the statement said.For now, Kelly is still hospitalized at Franciscan Hospital. Police said they are pursuing charges against him for providing a false identity, resisting law enforcement and carrying a firearm without a permit