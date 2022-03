CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been caught after he was spotted running around the tarmac at Chicago's Midway Airport Tuesday afternoon.Chicago police said the 33-year-old man was apprehended on Midway property near runway 31 around 4:45 p.m.Police said he hopped the fence and attempted to stop a small private jet before attempting to climb aboard.He was transported to MacNeal Hospital to be evaluated.