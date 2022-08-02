Former VP Mike Pence pumps gas in Hobart while talking inflation, Jan 6 hearings

HOBART, Ind. (WLS) -- Helping to pump gas in Hobert, former Vice President Mike Pence stopped by a gas price rollback event to talk inflation, but he was asked about the January 6th hearings.

"I always believed we did our duty that day and I'll always stand by the decision we took," Pence said.

Pence would not comment about what the hearings revealed, especially damaging information about his former boss, President Donald Trump.

"The American people are struggling, I know Washington DC is focused on looking backwards," Pence said.

Instead, Pence is focused on blaming the Biden administration for inflation and high gas prices. Tuesday's event was hosted by Americans for Prosperity, an organization crisscrossing the country offering gas at $2.38, the price when Biden took office.

"Gas prices have risen because of the Biden administration's war on energy," Pence said.

The former vice president and Indiana governor called for new leadership, although, he would not answer questions about whether he plans to run for president. While Pence insists on focusing on the economy, political strategists say the January 6th hearings may give him a boost with independent voters.

"A lot of people are watching him, he's not worried about the Trump voters," political strategist Thom Serafin said. "He's more worried about getting a turnout from the middle."

Some Indiana voters are not so sure about the idea of a Pence presidential run.

"I think he will run for president, but have to think twice about voting for him," Indiana resident John Schafer said.

"I think he will run. I didn't care for him much as a governor," Indiana resident Janice Maric said.

Pence was in Hobart backing the Republican candidate for Indiana's first congressional district. A potential presidential run may depend on how well his candidates do in the midterm elections.