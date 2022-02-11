Society

Viral post helps find owner of special teddy bear lost at Milwaukee airport

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Milwaukee airport looking to return lost teddy bear given to kids born with congenital heart defects

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WLS) -- The owner of a teddy bear that was lost at Milwaukee's airport in January has been found!

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport shared on Twitter, asking for help locating the owner who they believed had traveled in or out of the city on January 4.



As word got around that airport officials were in search of the owner, some noticed that this particular bear is extra special because it's given to children who are born with congenital heart defects.

"How special he must be. Let's get him home," the airport tweeted.

Then, after hundreds of shares, the airport announced Wednesday that they had located the owner.

"We couldn't have done this without each of you and all the media who helped to spread the word," they said in a tweet.



While the stuffed animal waits for its family, officials said it's enjoying the airport. It has even made some new friends, like Violet, the original left behind stuffed animal.

The airport plans to share more details about 'Teddy' as they coordinate to reunite him with his family.

