Group lights fireworks display in Minnesota grocery store

EAGAN, Minn. (WLS) -- There were some scary moments in a Minnesota grocery store, when a fireworks display went up in flames.

Police in Eagan, Minnesota, said a group of juveniles set the fire in a Hy-Vee on Monday. The store posted the video of the incident to their Facebook page to announce they were closing for the day due to the smoke.


No one was injured. Police officers arrested the juveniles nearby.
