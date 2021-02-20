Renewed plea in case of missing Gary woman and nephew, nearly 6 years later

By
GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Another desperate plea for help as La Shann Walker vows to never stop searching for her missing daughter and grandson.

Diamond Bynum and her nephew King Walker went missing nearly six years ago.

"We're still looking and searching, I'm not giving up," said Walker.

Saturday afternoon outside the Gary Police Department, Walker holds on to the belief that the pair are still alive somewhere.

"This is hardest thing not knowing where your child is, where your grandchild is whether they are alive or not," said Walker.

Community leaders said the case has gone cold because detectives no longer return Walker's calls.

"The urgency has gone beyond the recognition of what needs to be done.," said community activist Rabbi Michael Ben-Yosef.

Bynum and Walker disappeared in 2015 while visiting a relative's home in Gary.

Bynum, who is developmentally disabled, was 21 at the time. Her nephew was just two.

Bynum's 27th birthday was Thursday.

"Somebody out there knows something, why they have not come forward is beyond me," said family friend Kathy Clement.

The family had celebrated after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children shared an age progression image of how King may look like now. So far, that's generated few leads.

RELATED: Family of missing Gary boy, aunt hopes new age progression photo solves 5-year mystery

The family said they have asked for Gary's mayor to get involved and help move the case along.

They said if that doesn't work, they will turn to state and federal officials.

The Gary Police Department did not return calls or emails from ABC 7 for comment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
garymissing boymissing childrenmissing womancold case
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 1,922 new COVID-19 cases, 42 deaths
Man sentenced for murdering wife, sister-in-law in Crystal Lake
Watch: Semi loses control, barely misses police officer
Body found in South Shore garbage can: CPD
Driver's license reinstatement expo gives people second chance
Dog rescued from icy Lake Michigan
44 lbs of cocaine corn flakes cereal worth $2.8M seized in OH
Show More
Study: 30% of people with 'mild' COVID-19 have symptoms months later
Jewel delivery, warehouse employees vote to authorize strike
Police search for Ford City Mall shooter
Woman maintains innocence in husband's death after 2 decades in prison
Man found shot to death early Saturday
More TOP STORIES News