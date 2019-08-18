Missing Indiana girl, 16, found safe in Arkansas; known stalker in custody

22-year-old Alexander Martin Curry-Fishtorn.

CROWN POINT, Ind. (WLS) -- The search is over for a missing 16-year-old Indiana girl whose family feared she may have been possibly kidnapped by a known stalker, according to authorities.A state-wide Amber Alert was cancelled Sunday at around 2:30 p.m. after Madison Eddlemon was found apparently unharmed in Arkansas.Eddlemon was last seen 9 a.m. Saturday in Crown Point, Indiana, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said. Her vehicle was found abandoned at an intersection not far from her home, with her belongings still inside.When the Amber Alert was issued, Indiana State Police believed Eddlemon was in "extreme danger," and that she might be in the company of a 22-year-old Alexander Martin Curry-Fishtorn, who had been stalking her for over a year.The Federal Bureau of Investigation of Indianapolis issued a statement saying they have someone in custody in relation to Eddlemon's disappearance. But federal investigators haven't identified the individual nor have charges been filed.However, the Hot Spring County Jail in Arkansas has confirmed that Curry-Fishtorn is in custody.The Hot Spring County Sheriff's Office in Arkansas told ABC News that they were assisting the FBI. They could not discuss charges or anything else related to the case.Eddlemon's family said she's in good health."I know she is in Arkansas and that is it. They told me the were going to do a thorough investigation. Send her to the hospital for a well check up, but they said she was in good health and we won't know anything until then," said Nichole Cain, the teen's mother.Her family said they filed a restraining order against Curry-Fishtorn back in March.Her mother said leading up to the filing the restraining order, Curry-Fishtorn stabbed the girl with a needle, threw food at her and made a list of rules the 16-year-old had to follow."She was scared he was going to hurt us, hurt her," said Nichole Cain. "We started taking her to therapy and everybody was on alert, we just had to watch her and be with her all the time.""He wasn't staying away so we took the next step and got the protective order and he still didn't give up and it resulted in this," said Andrew Cain, the teen's step-father. "We're going to get our daughter back and we're going to take the proper steps to make sure this does not happen again."For now, the Cain's said they're just waiting to hear their daughter's voice and to get her home as soon as possible."I can't wait to hug her," Nichole Cain said. "I just am so happy."The Crown Point Indiana Police Department and the Lake County Sheriff's office in Indiana have not released any information to the media since the teen was found safe.