Missing man last seen at Lincoln Park Jewel Osco found dead in Chicago River

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man reported missing last week after going to a Lincoln Park grocery store was found dead in the Chicago River less than half a mile away Tuesday.

Authorities were called at 8:41 a.m. about reports of a person in the water in near the 1500 block of West Webster Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The FBI is assisting Chicago police in the search for a missing man who was last seen at a Jewel-Osco in Lincoln Park.



Police and fire department divers pulled 22-year-old Esteban Uriostigue from the water and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

His body was found a few blocks away from the Jewel-Osco where he was last seen before being reported missing last week.

Police said Uruistigue, who lives in Lawndale, told friends he was leaving the Jewel-Osco around 9 p.m.

Relatives said Uriostigue used to work at the Jewel near Clybourn and Fullerton, and had friends there, but it's unclear why he might have gone there.

Area North detectives are investigating the death.

The FBI assisted with the missing person investigation at the Chicago Police Department's request, an FBI spokeswoman said. She did not provide additional details about the case.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
ABC&7 Chicago contributed to this article
