Missing person Chicago: Logan Square woman Allison Hague last seen on way to work

ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Monday, June 12, 2023 9:43PM
Logan Square woman Allison Hague last seen on way to work
Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A search is underway for a missing Chicago woman.

Allison Hague was reported missing on Sunday, according to police. She was last seen at her home around 2:30 p.m. Hague lives in the Logan Square neighborhood.

Police said Hague was headed to her job, but failed to show up for work.

Hague is described as a white woman with an olive complexion, brown hair and brown eyes. The 34-year-old is 5 foot 6 inches tall.

Anyone with information about her disappearance is asked to call Chicago Police Department Area Five Special Victims Detectives at (312) 746-6554.

