Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police.

Missing person Chicago: Logan Square woman Allison Hague last seen on way to work

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A search is underway for a missing Chicago woman.

Allison Hague was reported missing on Sunday, according to police. She was last seen at her home around 2:30 p.m. Hague lives in the Logan Square neighborhood.

SEE ALSO: Bronzeville march calls for action for missing women on South, West sides

Police said Hague was headed to her job, but failed to show up for work.

Hague is described as a white woman with an olive complexion, brown hair and brown eyes. The 34-year-old is 5 foot 6 inches tall.

RELATED: Moms renew calls for help finding Kierra Coles, King Walker, Diamond Bynum on Mother's Day

Anyone with information about her disappearance is asked to call Chicago Police Department Area Five Special Victims Detectives at (312) 746-6554.