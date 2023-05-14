Moms renew calls for help finding Kierra Coles, King Walker, Diamond Bynum on Mother's Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two mothers renewed their demands for help on Sunday, desperate to find their missing loved ones.
The family of 2-year-old King Walker and his aunt, Diamond Bynum said Gary, Indiana police aren't doing enough.
Bynum has special needs. She and Walker were last seen in 2015, visiting a relative's home in Gary.
Also speaking Sunday was Karen Phillips, the mother of Kierra Coles, a pregnant U.S. postal worker last seen in Chicago in 2018.
Phillips said she asked the FBI for help finding her daughter, but never heard back.