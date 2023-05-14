Families renewed their calls for help finding King Walker, Diamond Bynum and US Postal Service worker Kierra Coles on Mother's Day.

Moms renew calls for help finding Kierra Coles, King Walker, Diamond Bynum on Mother's Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two mothers renewed their demands for help on Sunday, desperate to find their missing loved ones.

SEE ALSO | New age progression photo released 7 years after Diamond Bynum, King Walker disappeared from Gary

The family of 2-year-old King Walker and his aunt, Diamond Bynum said Gary, Indiana police aren't doing enough.

Bynum has special needs. She and Walker were last seen in 2015, visiting a relative's home in Gary.

READ MORE | Chicago police release surveillance video of Kierra Coles, pregnant postal worker missing since 2018

Also speaking Sunday was Karen Phillips, the mother of Kierra Coles, a pregnant U.S. postal worker last seen in Chicago in 2018.

Phillips said she asked the FBI for help finding her daughter, but never heard back.