Molson Coors brewery in Milwaukee reopens Monday after 5 employees killed in mass shooting

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee's Molson Coors campus reopened Monday morning for the first time since a gunman shot and killed five people before killing himself last Wednesday.

Molson Coors employees will find increased security, including bag checks and armed officers. The brewery has been part of the fabric of Milwaukee for more than a century.

Counselors will be on campus to provide support, officials said.

RELATED: Molson Coors mass shooting victims, suspected gunman ID'd as Anthony Ferrill, Milwaukee police say

Sunday night, the Milwaukee community came together near City Hall, where five crosses stood in memory of the five victims: 33-year-old Jesus Valle Jr., 51-year-old Gennady Levshetz, 33-year-old Trevor Wetselaar, 57-year-old Dana Walk and 50-year-old Dale Hudson.



"I think this is a time where our whole city is on edge and is hurting, is grieving," said Bishop Paul Erickson, of the Greater Milwaukee Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church. "We need to come together."

Timothy Nelson usually brings the American flag with him to services honoring fallen first responders in Wisconsin and Illinois. Sunday marked his first time flying the flag as a tribute to victims of a mass shooting.

"I am glad to see the city come together and not forget, but I wish we would come together before something like this happens so maybe something like this doesn't happen," Nelson said.

All of the victims were employees of the brewery.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsinworkplace shootinggun controlmass shootingvigilgun lawsu.s. & worldman killedman shotrally
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4th person tests positive for novel coronavirus in Ill.
100+ products that will work against coronavirus germs
Woman, 28, sexually assaulted in Uber vehicle in Lakeview, police say
How to avoid bringing bed bugs home from spring break
Quick Tip: How to identify tax return scams
'Kids are safe': Stepdad of missing Idaho children says
5 in custody after chase, crash on Bishop Ford Freeway in Dolton
Show More
Missing CO 11-year-old's stepmother arrested in SC
18 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
1 killed, 2 injured after car hits River North fire hydrant following crash, police chase
Authorities announce 2nd coronavirus death in US
Coronavirus patient mistakenly released went to San Antonio mall
More TOP STORIES News