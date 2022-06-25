virus

Presumed monkeypox case reported in suburban Cook County, health officials say

There are also 14 cases confirmed in Chicago, Illinois; DuPage County and Gary, Indiana each have 1 case
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Illinois monkeypox cases rise to 15, mostly in Chicago: CDC

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A presumed case of monkeypox has been reported in suburban Cook County Saturday, according to health officials.

The video featured is from a previous report.

The case is based on initial epidemiologic characteristics and a positive orthopoxvirus result, according to the Cook County Department of Health.

Health officials said the case remains isolated and the person's close contacts are being identified by CCFPH.

Monkeypox does not spread easily between people, and the time between exposure and when symptoms start gives health officials time to track down contacts and break the chain of infection, CCDPH reassured. People who do not have monkeypox symptoms cannot spread the virus to others, officials added.

SEE ALSO | What is monkeypox? What to know about virus, symptoms, spread
EMBED More News Videos

The U.S. confirmed its first case of monkeypox. Here's what you need to know about the rare virus and its symptoms.



"The risk to residents of suburban Cook County remains low, but we want individuals to be aware of the signs and symptoms of monkeypox so that they seek medical care if they develop," said Dr. LaMar Hasbrouck, CCDPH Chief Operating Officer. "CCDPH is actively tracking all the contacts of this case to make them aware of their risk and reduce possible transmission."

If confirmed by the CDC, it would make the 16 case in Illinois, including 14 cases reported in Chicago and one in DuPage County.

SEE ALSO | 7 Chicago monkeypox cases involve those who recently traveled and conference attendee, officials say

Monkeypox is a rare, but potentially serious, viral illness which belongs to the orthopoxvirus family. Infection typically begins with flu-like symptoms and swelling of the lymph nodes and progresses to a rash on the face and body, CCDPH said.

Doctors say monkeypox is generally spread by skin-to-skin contact, though it can also be passed through contaminated clothing or bedding. And while it can make patients very sick, it is not usually fatal.

Symptoms of monkeypox can include:
  • Fever

  • Headache

  • Muscle aches and backache


  • Swollen lymph nodes

  • Chills

  • Exhaustion

  • A rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appears on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals, or anus


    • Sometimes, people get a rash first, followed by other symptoms. Others only experience a rash. The rash goes through different stages before healing completely. Most infections last two to four weeks and resolve on their own, but some cases can become severe.

    The Chicago Department of Public Health said individuals attending festivals or other summer events should consider how much close, personal, skin-to-skin contact is likely to occur at the events they plan to attend.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    health & fitnesschicagoloopillinoisdupage countyindianahealthcdcinfectionu.s. & worldvirus
    Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    VIRUS
    Illinois monkeypox cases rise to 15, mostly in Chicago: CDC
    CDC Monkeypox: IN, MO announce their first cases
    5 new monkeypox cases in Chicago; 1 linked to conference: CDPH
    What is the rare neurological disorder attacking Justin Bieber's face?
    TOP STORIES
    3 shot, 1 killed at WeatherTech warehouse, police say
    Hearing set for teen accused of killing, sexually assaulting girl, 10
    5-month-old girl shot in head, killed in Chicago ID'd by ME
    Bald eagle snatches Yorkie off porch: VIDEO
    Leaders concerned about effectiveness of cameras in Chicago parks: BGA
    Girl, 4, dies of 'multiple injuries' from child abuse in Chatham
    Brian Laundrie confession letter released: 'I ended her life'
    Show More
    Abortion rights supporters fill the streets of cities nationwide
    Thousands march through Chicago for abortion rights
    Stacey Baca announces decision to leave ABC7
    13 shot, baby among 3 killed in Chicago weekend violence, CPD says
    Chicago Weather: AM showers, evening storms Saturday
    More TOP STORIES News