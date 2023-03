These bright young students dedicated months to crafting their robotic creations.

Future engineers square off in robotics competition at Moorestown Upper Elementary School

MOORESTOWN, New Jersey -- Upper Elementary School held an Av robotics competition earlier this month, putting our future engineers in the spotlight.

The event featured 150 students, ages 6-14, representing schools from South and Central New Jersey.

