Kenosha unrest damages more than 100 buildings, at least 40 destroyed, alliance says

By Alexis McAdams
KENOSHA, Wis. (WLS) -- Kenosha business owners are sorting through the rubble and looking toward rebuilding after some protests after the police shooting of Jacob Blake turned violent last week.

The Danish Brotherhood Lodge in uptown Kenosha is now just a pile of bricks.


"A lot of blood, sweat, and tears put into this place and now it's gone," said Robert Ibsen, Danish Brotherhood member.

Kenosha police release surveillance images of persons of interest in arson investigations

The building, which is more than 100 years old, burned to the ground during the unrest that followed Blake's shooting. Ibsen, 92, is a lifelong member of the lodge and heartbroken. The rubble is full of decades of memories.

"It is just a shame," he said. "Why us? We have been a pillar of this community for all the time we have been here."

The Kenosha Business Alliance said more than 100 businesses were damaged during the unrest, and at least 40 businesses were destroyed.

"It could be as high as $50 million of losses, together with the businesses, the public infrastructure, the public buildings and what the tenants have lost," said Heather Wessling Grosz, vice president of the Kenosha Area Business Alliance.


Tony Farhan watched a Facebook Live feed of his store being looted. Later, he said, the looters lit it on fire.

"It's not just my business; half my belongings were in there," Farhan said. "The kids' clothes, luggage, a lot of stuff in storage that was either looted or burned to the ground. This is so sad. This place meant a lot to me."

He is trying to explain the damage to his four children.

"My kid wanted to sell lemonade to raise money. Trying to stay positive and help the best that they can," he said.

The basement of the Danish Brotherhood was virtually untouched by the blaze, and the group was able to save some historic items. Now, they are working to rebuild.

"Bringing national attention to Kenosha may not be the attention that helps build the community right now, but we could use it to say how can we rebuild? And we need a lot of funds to do it," Wessling Grosz said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kenoshaprotestbusinesslootingjacob blakearson
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Child killed, another critically injured in Auburn Gresham car crash
Chicago man died while being restrained by police in Rochester, NY
Chicago landlords still worried after CDC issues eviction moratorium
Owner of burned Kenosha business accuses Trump of misleading public
U of I cracks down on students violating COVID-19 protocols
Kenosha police release photos of persons of interest in arsons during protests
Woman involved in Winnetka pier incident charged with hate crime
Show More
IL House panel formed to investigate Madigan
IL reports 2,128 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths
CPS launches website to help families prepare for school year
WWII veterans reflect on end of war 75 years later
President Trump appears to encourage people to vote twice
More TOP STORIES News