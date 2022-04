CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating the murders of three people found dead inside a Far South Side home Tuesday.Investigators said the victims -- age 61, 65 and 81 -- were all found shot to death inside a home near W. 113th St. and S. Green St.Chicago police said an 81-year-old woman was shot in the head, a 65-year-old woman was shot in the right torso, and a 61-year-old man was also shot in the right torso.So far, no one is in custody. A homicide investigation is underway.